Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 49,093 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,790,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

