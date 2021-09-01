AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AECOM were worth $11,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

NYSE:ACM opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. AECOM has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

