Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) vs. Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Financial Contrast

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Lydall (NYSE:LDL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aeva Technologies and Lydall, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Lydall 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 86.88%. Lydall has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 58.05%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Lydall.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Lydall’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Lydall $764.04 million 1.46 -$73.72 million N/A N/A

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lydall.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Lydall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98% Lydall -0.07% 6.16% 2.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lydall shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Lydall shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lydall has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lydall beats Aeva Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions. The Performance Materials segment includes filtration media solutions primarily for air, fluid power, and industrial applications; thermal insulation solutions for building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and air and liquid life science applications. The Technical Nonwovens segment produces needle punch nonwoven solutions for myriad industries and applications. The Thermal and Acoustical Solutions offers engineered products tailored for the transportation sector. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Manchester, CT.

