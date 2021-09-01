AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $59.26

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.26 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 57.60 ($0.75). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 59.40 ($0.78), with a volume of 1,976,918 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £438.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 32.17, a current ratio of 32.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In other AFC Energy news, insider Gary Bullard bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,700 ($11,366.61).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

