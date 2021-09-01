Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

AFMD opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.68.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

