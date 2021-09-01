Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 751,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Aflac worth $40,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,102 shares of company stock worth $2,757,961 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. raised their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.