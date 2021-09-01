AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the July 29th total of 122,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 300,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MITT shares. TheStreet raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

MITT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. 444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a current ratio of 23.91. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $175.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.60.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 265.40% and a return on equity of 21.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 55,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

