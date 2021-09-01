AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Update

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the July 29th total of 122,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 300,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MITT shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 47.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 311,660 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $109,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 284.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $2,151,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. 444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,133. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a current ratio of 23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $175.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 265.40% and a return on equity of 21.94%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

