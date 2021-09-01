Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.10

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.10 and last traded at $57.10, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

AGPYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $7.0748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.39%. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.00%.

Agile Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

