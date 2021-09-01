Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $150,170.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,699.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,256,000 after buying an additional 1,294,607 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 891,047 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,556,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after acquiring an additional 336,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after acquiring an additional 328,821 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.