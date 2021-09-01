AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,881,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AGFAF opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. AgraFlora Organics International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile

AgraFlora Organics International, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

