AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,881,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AGFAF opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. AgraFlora Organics International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08.
AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile
