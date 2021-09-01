AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ AGFS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,241. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

