Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,500,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the July 29th total of 9,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.06.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $750,371.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,290,601 shares of company stock valued at $483,005,016 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb stock opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.65.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

