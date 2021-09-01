Aisling Capital Management LP Makes New $12.47 Million Investment in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 798,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,469,000. Biomea Fusion comprises about 2.0% of Aisling Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

In other Biomea Fusion news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann acquired 14,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $151,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,841.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BMEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. 66,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,408. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Biomea Fusion Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

