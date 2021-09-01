Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.00

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 18855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

AJINY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of -0.22.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

