Albert Garcia Sells 44,495 Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Albert Garcia sold 44,495 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$235,823.50.

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.55 on Wednesday. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

CS has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.21.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

