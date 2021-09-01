Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.64.

ACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. 1,694,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.03. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.