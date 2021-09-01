Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Hits New 52-Week High at $209.57

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $209.57 and last traded at $209.08, with a volume of 19361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.37.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.