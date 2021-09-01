Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Algorand has a market cap of $3.96 billion and $388.76 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002445 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,706,731,984 coins and its circulating supply is 3,460,291,271 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

