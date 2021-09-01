Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $30.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,928 shares of company stock worth $12,187,124. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $6,559,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

