Alliance Global Partners Lowers HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$7.25

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price target reduced by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$12.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. 208,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,887,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. HEXO has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of HEXO by 246.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in HEXO during the second quarter worth $71,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

