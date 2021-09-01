AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
AWF opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
