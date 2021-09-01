Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $82.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

