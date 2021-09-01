Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in CorVel by 8.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $164.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $165.68.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,642,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $91,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $182,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,555 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,781 in the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

