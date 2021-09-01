Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 145.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,688,000 after buying an additional 162,015 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,617,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after buying an additional 165,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $2,380,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,107,930.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 925,132 shares of company stock worth $52,590,856. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.