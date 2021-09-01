Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after buying an additional 3,038,989 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after buying an additional 2,952,046 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after buying an additional 2,662,358 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,054.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,788,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000,000 after buying an additional 1,633,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.5% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,354,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after buying an additional 1,606,506 shares during the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

