Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,490 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Meredith worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meredith by 20,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Meredith in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meredith by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Meredith by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meredith in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. lifted their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

NYSE MDP opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

