Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC Has $280.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,624,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 974,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 14.6% of Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $280,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCLT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.13. 647,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,551. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.52. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $111.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.