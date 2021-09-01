Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Down 18.1% in August

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 372,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ALLT stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $588.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.