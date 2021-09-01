Allot Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,003 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,691% compared to the average volume of 56 put options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allot Communications as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

