Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lessened by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $6.12 on Wednesday, reaching $2,900.07. 54,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,844. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,919.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,641.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,372.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.