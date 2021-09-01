Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Smith Asset Management Group LP’s 5th Largest Position

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.3% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,346,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $8.27 on Wednesday, hitting $2,902.22. 52,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,844. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,919.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,641.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,372.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

