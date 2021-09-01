AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.87. 61,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,868. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average is $57.93. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.94.

