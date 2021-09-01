AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

GPN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

