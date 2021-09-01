AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,039,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,927 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,062,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,760,000.

VCSH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.60. 3,330,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

