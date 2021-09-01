AlphaMark Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $561.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $563.33. The stock has a market cap of $220.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

