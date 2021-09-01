AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 2,972 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,333,000 after acquiring an additional 725,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after acquiring an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,179,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,168,000 after acquiring an additional 288,084 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.35. The company had a trading volume of 344,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.52. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

