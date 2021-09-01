AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 2,020 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,649 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,102 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 183,491 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.60. 418,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,999. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

