Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Acquires $26,520.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jennifer N. Pritzker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $13,130.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $14,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

