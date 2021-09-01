Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alphatec by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 43.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alphatec by 30.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312 and have sold 31,965 shares valued at $487,144. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATEC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

