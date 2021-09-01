Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Uwe Schramm Sells 5,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Uwe Schramm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Uwe Schramm sold 4,449 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $297,326.67.

On Friday, June 4th, Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $236,603.13.

Shares of ALTR traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.30. 166,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,422. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.68 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.