Altimmune’s (ALT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $14.99 on Monday. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

