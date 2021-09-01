Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $101.78. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $46.99 and a 52 week high of $137.21.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $473,592.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.90% of Ambarella worth $73,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.