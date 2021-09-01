Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.78. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $46.99 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,060,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.90% of Ambarella worth $73,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

