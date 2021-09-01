AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 4.5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.65 and last traded at $45.03. 1,131,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 92,168,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.44) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $681,692.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,293. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

