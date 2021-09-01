Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the July 29th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 21,753 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the second quarter worth $542,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

AMTB stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $995.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

