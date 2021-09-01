American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the July 29th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAIRF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08. American Aires has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

Get American Aires alerts:

American Aires Company Profile

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, researches, develops, produces, and sells technologies and devices designed to reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation generated by everyday use electronic devices. Its products include the Aires Shield Pro, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation from cell phones, cordless phones, tablets, baby monitors, smart TVs, PCs, computer monitors, laptops, routers, and other small household electronic devices; Aires Defender Pro that protects its wearer by reducing the harmful effects of surrounding electromagnetic radiation from power lines, cell phone towers, and other sources of electromagnetic radiation emission; Aires Guardian, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation in a small space; and Lifetune Pet to protect pets against the impact of constant EMR emissions from nearby and frequently-used electronic devices.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for American Aires Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Aires and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.