American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock Position Raised by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,807 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of ACC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.16. 16,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,798. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.