American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 881,323 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,548,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,323 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $145,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $278.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $60.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

