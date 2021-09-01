American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,067,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,937 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $155,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 61.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTB opened at $140.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

